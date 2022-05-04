COVID-19 situation under control but caution needed with changing virus: V.K. Paul

Country currently has good vaccine coverage, he says

COVID-19 is not over and the virus is constantly changing shape. There is an uptick in some pockets of the country, according to Dr. V.K. Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said the country currently had good vaccine coverage and an extensive network of labs that were keeping a close watch on any dangerous mutations and trends.

Omicron sub-variant XE

“We definitely have the situation under control right now but care and caution is vital,” he stated a day after the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG) confirmed the country’s first case of Omicron sub-variant XE following two unconfirmed cases having been reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat over the past few weeks.

The Health Ministry has dismissed any reason for concern presently.

“All activities, including schools, should remain open and fully functional. We have to learn to live with the awareness that this virus is here and that it is a dynamic entity,’’ Dr. Paul observed. He advised that people should strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior, get vaccinated and also get the precautionary dose when due.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) held a meeting on May 4 to review the data regarding COVID-19 vaccines for the 5-12 age group. “The NTAGI meeting remained inconclusive as no decision was taken on both the issues of dose gap and about vaccination for the age group of 5-12 years,’’ a senior official said.

Bharat Biotech’s application

On April 29, vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech submitted an application to the Drugs Controller General of India seeking permission to conduct phase 2/3 trials to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Covaxin as a booster dose in healthy volunteers aged 2 to 18.The study is likely to be conducted at six sites, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, and Patna. Presently, a precautionary dose of Covaxin and Covishield is administered to all those aged above 18 who have completed nine months after the second dose.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities on January 10 this year.