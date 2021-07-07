COVID-19 situation in northeast States and UTs reviewed

NEW DELHI

46 of the 73 districts in the country with CPR above 10% are in northeast.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in all the northeast States and Union Territories.

The status and trends on the active cases, case fatality rate, case positivity rate (CPR) and vaccination status were discussed.

“It was also noted that of the 73 districts in the country with CPR above 10%, 46 districts are in northeast States, where strict containment measures need to be taken as per guidelines,” said a government release.

The Home Secretary emphasised on following the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate and COVID-appropriate behaviour, as laid out in the Ministry of Home Affairs order dated June 29.

The northeast States and Union Territories were advised to strictly monitor the situation at district/city level and take timely corrective measures, wherever an early sign of surge was noticed. They could consider imposing restrictions in a calibrated manner for the districts with high case positivity and higher bed occupancy.

