COVID-19 | Single-day rise of 81,466 cases, highest in six months

New Delhi:

02 April 2021 13:18 IST

India recorded the highest single-day rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in six months with 81,466 new infections in a span of 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,23,03,131, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The single-day rise in cases is the highest recorded since October 2, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,63,396 with 469 daily new fatalities, the highest since December 6, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 23rd day in row, the active cases have increased to 6,14,696 comprising 5% of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.67%, the data stated.

As many as 81,484 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 2 while 482 daily deaths were registered on December 6.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 11525039. The case fatality rate stood at 1.33%, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 24,59,12,587 samples have been tested up to April 1, and 11,13,966 samples were tested on Thursday. The 469 new fatalities include 249 from Maharashtra, 58 Punjab, 34 from Chhattisgarh, 19 from Tamil Nadu, 18 from Karnataka, 11 from Kerala and 9 each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,63,396 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 54,898 from Maharashtra, 12,738 from Tamil Nadu, 12,585 from Karnataka, 11,036 from Delhi, 10,331 from West Bengal, 8,820 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,220 from Andhra Pradesh and 6,926 from Punjab.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the Ministry said on its website, adding that Statewise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.