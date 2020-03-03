COVID-19: Screening points in J&K

Wary of the spread of the COVID-19 infection to Jammu & Kashmir, the administration on Tuesday designated the Maternity Centre in Srinagar’s Sanat Nagar area as an isolation ward and set up screening centres at all surface and air entry points to the Union Territory.

“Checkpoints with the deployment of a team of doctors will be set up at Railway Stations, Airports, us stands and entry points of J&K, especially Lakhanpur, for screening passengers for the coronavirus,” said J&K Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, who chaired a meeting in Jammu.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, who visited the Srinagar Airport, took stock of the preparedness and arrangements put in place for the screening of passengers and tourists.

Five coronavirus helpdesks have been established at the Srinagar Airport, with infra-red thermometers, viral kits, personal protection gear, special ambulances and other equipment.

“The airport authorities will announce in all flights that every passenger has to record travel history at the coronavirus helpdesks in a prescribed format before leaving the premises. Passengers coming from coronavirus-affected countries should be properly screened and tested at the helpdesks,” Mr. Khan said.

These desks have been directed to share details with higher authorities on an hourly basis.

Officials said daily surveillance of respiratory tract infections in all ten districts in Kashmir are ongoing. Rapid Response Teams, mandated to collect samples and analyse data, are working round the clock, they said.