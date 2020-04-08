COVID-19: SC highlights need to protect doctors and healthcare workers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday highlighted the need to protect doctors and healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic even as the government promised criminal action against establishments and people undermining the safety of medical professionals.

Also read | Lockdown unlikely to be lifted on April 14: PM at all-party meet

The Supreme Court called doctors and healthcare workers “Corona warriors” fighting at the frontline for the upper hand against the global pandemic.

A Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan was hearing a bunch of petitions highlighting the need to provide medical professionals, exposed to infection in the line of duty, with ample protective gear. Some of the petitions alleged that doctors and nurses are even being asked to vacate their homes by landlords.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who made it clear that he was not opposing the prayers, denied reports about salary cut of doctors and the staff of hospitals and said the Centre would write to the States that no salary should be deducted for purchase of protective gear and masks.

“If anybody is doing something like this, we will send the police. The government and police will walk the extra mile to protect doctors,” Mr. Mehta submitted.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, referred to reports about positive patients escaping from hospitals.

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 15 live updates | Over 1,300 foreigners flown to home country by special flight

Mr. Mehta said police pickets have been placed in all the hospitals to ensure that people, who should not be mixing with others, should not leave the hospitals.

One of the pleas filed by Nagpur-based doctor Jerryl Banait has said the Centre should ensure that the World Health Organization-graded protective gear — hazmat suits, PPE, starch apparels, medical masks, goggles, face shield, respirators and head covers — is made available to all health workers like doctors, nurses, ward boys, medical and para-medical professionals who are attending the COVID-19 patients.