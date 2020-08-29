COVID-19 reinforced need to be physically fit, says Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi

The Vice President made these remarks during a tribute to Olympian Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary is observed as the National Sports Day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu extended his greetings to sportspersons on the National Sports Day on Saturday and said the coronavirus pandemic has reinforced the need to be physically fit and mentally strong to fight the virus.

Mr. Naidu also paid tributes to hockey maestro and Olympian Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary is observed as the National Sports Day.

“My greetings to all sportspersons on National Sports Day. This pandemic has affected normal sporting activities,” Mr. Naidu wrote on Twitter.

He said at the same time, the pandemic has also reinforced the need to be physically fit and mentally strong to fight the coronavirus.

“Let us pledge to make causes like ‘Fit India’ a people’s movement and take up fitness activities from sports and games to yoga to fortify our physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health,” the Vice President said.