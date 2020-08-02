COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 65.4%, case fatality rate drops further to 2.13%

New Delhi

There are 5,67,730 active cases of the coronavirus infection, which is the “actual caseload” of COVID-19 for the country presently and account for 32.43% of the total cases

Recoveries among COVID-19 patients in India crossed the 11 lakh-mark on Sunday with over 51,000 patients recuperating in a 24-hour span, the highest recorded so far, pushing the recovery rate to 65.44%, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

All active cases are under medical supervision either in hospitals or in home isolation.

With 51,225 patients cured and discharged in a day, India’s total recoveries have surged to 11,45,629 and exceeded active cases of COVID-19 by 5,77,899 as on date, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.13%.

“Coordinated implementation of COVID-19 management strategy by the Union and state and U.T. governments and selfless sacrifice of all frontline healthcare and other workers and COVID-19 warriors across sectors have ensured that the recoveries are continuously on the rise,” the Ministry said.

“The gap between the recoveries and the active cases has seen a steady rise. On June 10, for the first time, the total number of recovered patients exceeded the active cases with a difference of 1,573, which has increased to 5,77,899 as on today,” it said.

The successful and coordination implementation of the effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardised clinical management protocols based on a comprehensive standard of care framework, have resulted in a consistent trend of rising recovery rate and progressively reducing case fatality rate (CFR).

“India has one of the lowest case fatality rate at 2.13% as compared to the global average,” the ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 17.50 lakh with 54,735 cases being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 37,364 with 853 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, data updated at 8 a.m. showed.