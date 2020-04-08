COVID-19 | Punjab registers a death, eight new cases

Another Covid -19 death was reported in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the State to eight, according to an official statement.

According to the health department, a patient from Amritsar died on April 7, while eight fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported, taking the tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 99, it added.

Meanwhile, Punjab government has set up a 30-member control room at the Mandi Board for coordination and providing logistic support during the ensuing wheat harvesting and marketing season, set to begin on April 15 under a tight blanket of security and safety measures to ensure smooth operations amid the Covid-19 clampdown.

The Chief Minister also wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, seeking her personal intervention to revive manufacturing and loading at the jute mills in her State against the pending indents for gunny bales placed by the Punjab government. This was essential given the emergent situation, to enable smooth procurement of wheat for Central Pool for onward distribution in the country under National Food Security Act and other Public welfare schemes, he said.

Separately, the health department gave a 24-hour deadline to all Tablighi Jamaat participants of the Delhi's Nizamuddin event, who were hiding out in the State, to report to the nearest police station, or else face criminal prosecution.

An official statement said all those who had attended the event at Nizamuddin and were currently in Punjab should appear for Covid-19 screening within 24 hours.

“Of the 467 Tabligh Jamaat workers who had reportedly come to Punjab from Nizamuddin, police had so far traced 445 participants. Samples had been collected and tested for 350 of them, and of these, 12 had been found positive and 111 negative. The results for the remaining 227 were awaited,” said the statement.