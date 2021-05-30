COVID-19: Private hospitals cannot offer package for vaccination in collaboration with hotels: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI:

30 May 2021 12:11 IST

It has written to the States and Union Territories to take necessary legal and administrative actions against such institutions.

The Centre has written to the States and Union Territories to initiate legal or administrative action against institutions offering package for COVID-19 vaccination in collaboration with hotels.

Private hospitals could not offer package for vaccination in collaboration with some hotels, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, adding that this was in violation of prescribed guidelines.

In its letter, the Central government said that it had come to the notice of the Health Ministry that some private hospitals were giving package for vaccination in collaboration with some hotels, which was against the guidelines issued for the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

It added that apart from government and private vaccination centres, workplace, near home COVID-19 vaccination centre for elderly and differently-abled persons to be organised at group housing societies, there were no other avenues to carry out vaccination under the national COVID-19 Vaccination Programme. So vaccination carried out in star hotels was contrary to the guidelines and must be stopped immediately.

“Necessary legal and administrative actions should be initiated against such institutions. Therefore, you are also requested to monitor and ensure that National COVID-19 vaccination drive is carried out as per the prescribed guidelines,” the letter said.