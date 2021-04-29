Covid-19 | Prioritise persons with disabilities, says Social Justice Ministry

Health authorities at State/Union Territory asked to make sure “special provisions” were made at testing, vaccination and treatment centres for PwD

After receiving a complaint that persons with disabilities (PwD) were being made to wait for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry on Thursday asked the Health and Family Welfare Ministry to ensure PwD are given priority.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 mandates that PwD are given priority when it comes to medical attention and treatment, something which the Department of Empowerment of PwD (DEPwD) reiterated in its letter to the Health Ministry.

The DEPwD said it had received a representation from the National Federation of the Blind, Delhi on April 22 “alleging that PwDs including persons with visual impairments have to stand in long queue for the purpose of testing, vaccination and treatment for COVID-19 induced ailments”.

The Health Ministry was asked to issue instructions to State/Union Territory health authorities and the healthcare facilities under its control to make sure that “special provisions” were made at testing, vaccination and treatment centres for PwD.