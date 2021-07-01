Narendra Modi advises Ministers to ‘put in all efforts’ to prevent a third COVID-19 wave

Prime Minister meets his Council of Ministers; V.K. Paul makes a presentation on the COVID-19 situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned his Council of Ministers that the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic still loomed large, urging them to ensure vaccinations in their areas on a war footing and “put in all efforts to prevent a third wave.”

The PM met the Ministers on Wednesday for a meeting that went on for more than four hours. Niti Aayog official V.K. Paul made a presentation on the COVID-19 situation in the country at the meeting.

“The Prime Minister said that it wasn’t enough to just procure vaccines and have a stock, Ministers must campaign to end vaccine hesitancy and see that more and more people are vaccinated,” said a Minister present at the meeting.

Mr. Modi addressed the meeting for around 35-40 minutes. “He said we must take suggestions from the people on how best to take forward programmes that kept welfare at the centre. He cautioned that the pandemic was far from over and efforts have to be made to prevent a third wave,” said the Minster.

Sources said that Mr. Modi also asked Ministers to identify projects that need completing and the bottlenecks impeding the same.

There were also presentations by the Ministries of Roads and Highways, and Civil Aviation and Telecommunications at the meeting.