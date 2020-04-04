COVID-19: PM Modi to interact with floor leaders of political parties on April 8

Amid a countrywide lockdown due to COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of various political parties via a video link on April 8.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Prime Minister Modi will interact with floor leaders of all those parties who have more than five MPs in both houses of Parliament on April 8 at 11a.m.
COVID-19 and countrywide lockdown are likely to be discussed during the meeting.
This will be the prime minister’s first interaction with opposition leaders after the lockdown.
