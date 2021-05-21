National

Covid-19 | PM Modi lauds doctors, frontline workers of Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi for their efforts in fighting COVID-19.

The Prime Minister gave a new slogan "Jahan bimar, wahin upchar (treatment of the ailing at their doorstep)" during his video conference with the healthcare professionals, saying this can bring down the pressure that the second wave of COVID-19 has put on the country's health system.

"A lot of work has been done, but there is also a need to concentrate on the rural areas of 'Purvanchal' (eastern region of Uttar Pradesh)," Mr. Modi stressed.

The effect of the pandemic has been so vast that despite all efforts, numerous lives were lost, the Prime Minister said in a voice choked with emotion.

"You have contained the virus significantly but there should be no complacency as it is going to be a long fight," Mr. Modi told the doctors and frontline workers of Varanasi.

He also took stock of the functioning of various COVID hospitals in the holy city, including the Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID Hospital which was recently started through joint efforts of the DRDO and the Indian Army.

The Prime Minister discussed ongoing efforts for tackling the second wave of COVID-19 in Varanasi and preparations for the future.

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Explosion at Civil Police Officer’s house in Kozhikode: Cops rule out mystery elements

Coronavirus | Government exploring possibility of Covaxin production outside India

NDRF prepares for Cyclone Yaas, positions teams in Bengal, Odisha

Six patients with symptoms of black fungus at Salem GH

Cabinet should pass resolution to release convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, VCK says

AIADMK co-ordinator Palaniswami calls for probe into reported death of COVID-19 patient in Cuddalore

Navy assists conduct of fire safety audit in government hospitals in Kerala

Southwest Monsoon arrives over Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Vaccination of pregnant, lactating women: DCPCR moves SC against govt advisory

Opt for Centre’s life insurance scheme to support family amid COVID-19 worries: experts

With monsoon around the corner, Kerala State Electricity Board takes steps to keep reservoir storage at safe levels

Jaishankar talks of ‘dishonoured commitments’ during COVID-19

Emotional trauma of those bereaved by COVID-19 poses challenging mental health concerns in Kerala

Villagers block vehicles of senior officials

Coronavirus | Record tests done in a day; daily positivity rate dips, says government

TN CM issues appointment orders to kin of Thoothukudi firing incident

Siddaramaiah to move privilege motion against govt. for denying meetings with DCs

House surgeons at Tiruvannamalai medical college complain of poor facilities

Environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna passes away

Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza comes as a relief for NRIs
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2021 4:56:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/covid-19-pm-modi-lauds-doctors-frontline-workers-of-varanasi/article34615097.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY