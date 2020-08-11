COVID-19 patient delivers healthy baby in Manipur

A young woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 gave birth to a healthy baby on Monday at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, run by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The woman, 24, hails from Lilong area in Thoubal district, hospital officials told presspersons. She had tested positive for the virus after she was admitted to the hospital. The woman delivered a baby girl with the assistance of doctors and paramedics, hospital sources said.

All patients are treated without any discrimination regardless of them testing positive for COVID-19, another official added.

COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, as many as 118 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours as of Sunday night in the State. Some of them were said to be security personnel.

Another person succumbed to the virus at the government hospital in Moreh, Manipur’s border town adjacent to Myanmar. With this, the death toll in Manipur due to COVID-19 has increased to 12.

Due to an alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days, the district administration has enforced total lockdown in the State.