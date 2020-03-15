Coronavirus: Odisha regulates visitors at tourist destinations in Golden Triangle

BHUBANESWAR

Sun temple shut down for a week; beaches in Puri district to be de-congested

The Odisha government on Sunday moved to regulate visitors at tourist destinations in the Golden Triangle — a famous route connecting Bhubaneswar, the pilgrim and beach town of Puri and the UNESCO world heritage site of Konark — to combat the threat of COVID-19.

While the Sun temple in Konark has been shut down for a week, devotees having foreign travel history will have to give self-declaration before entering the 12-century Shree Jagannath temple.

At the meeting of the Chhatisha Niyog — an apex body comprising different groups of servitors — held in Puri, it was decided that even servitors would wear mask while performing rituals. Devotees have been prohibited from touching deities in the temple.

“We are going to implement a queue system. Devotees will keep a safe distance from one another. No one will be allowed to touch and embrace holy structures. Besides, both servitors and other staff will be covering their nose and mouth with mask,” said Kishan Kumar, Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

“All beaches in Puri district will be de-congested. Foreigners who have come within the last two weeks will be screened. Fortunately, over 80 foreign nationals had come to Puri before 14 days,” said Puri district Collector Balwant Singh.

Visitors have been advised not to mingle with one another and stay at safe distance in Puri and Chandrabhaga beaches.

Authorities of hotels and other private accommodations have been asked to give complete information about foreign nationals.

Dhauli, Khandagiri and Udaygiri — major tourist places in Bhubaneswar which are visited by lakhs of tourists every day — have been shut down. The Khordha district administration said devotees’ entry into the 11th century Lingaraj temple would be regulated.

While cultural and religious congregations have been cancelled even in remote rural areas, people have been made aware about the danger of COVID-19 and the importance of taking precautions.

Meanwhile, 142 people have been kept under observation for infection but none has tested positive in the State.