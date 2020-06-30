COVID-19: No restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods, reiterates guidelines

New Delhi:

30 June 2020 10:49 IST

Local authorities could impose restrictions based on their assessment outside containment zones, says MHA

The permit or e-pass system for inter-State movement of vehicles was done away with on May 30, when the first set of guidelines for opening up the economy under Unlock 1.0 were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

However, if the local administration wanted to regulate movement in the wake of a surge in number of COVID-19 cases, it was asked to give wide publicity in advance regarding the procedure and restrictions to be followed, the May 30 guidelines issued by MHA had said.

As per the fresh guidelines issued on Monday under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for Unlock 2, it has been reiterated that local authorities could impose restrictions based on their assessment outside containment zones but there shall be “no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods, including those for crossland border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries” and “no separate permission/approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.”

Under the fresh guidelines, lockdown has to be strictly implemented in containment zones where “only essential activities are to be allowed.” However, movement of goods and vehicles outside a containment zone will not require any e-pass. The lockdown is to be strictly implemented in containment zones till July 31.

The lockdown was first implemented in March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 16,000 lives so far.