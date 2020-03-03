COVID-19: NIV scientist sent to Iran

A scientist from the Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) has been sent to Iran to facilitate testing of Indians stranded there, said an official. World Health Organisation’s latest figures state that Iran has recorded 978 COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths so far.
Officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that NIV scientists have conducted a considerable number of COVID-19 tests.
Pune’s NIV is among the 11 laboratories in the country under the ICMR that are equipped to test samples of COVID-19. Sources said that while NIV has been handling a considerable load of samples from India, several samples from SAARC countries have also been sent their for testing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.