COVID-19: NIV scientist sent to Iran

A scientist from the Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) has been sent to Iran to facilitate testing of Indians stranded there, said an official. World Health Organisation’s latest figures state that Iran has recorded 978 COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths so far.

Officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that NIV scientists have conducted a considerable number of COVID-19 tests.

Pune’s NIV is among the 11 laboratories in the country under the ICMR that are equipped to test samples of COVID-19. Sources said that while NIV has been handling a considerable load of samples from India, several samples from SAARC countries have also been sent their for testing.

