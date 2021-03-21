COVID-19 | New infections scale fresh peak

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh accounted for 77.7% of the new cases in the last 24 hours.

A year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a ‘janta curfew’ that ended up being a prelude to the national lockdown on March 25 last year, new daily cases skyrocketed to 43,846 — a new high for this year. This took the number of confirmed infections in India to nearly 11.6 million.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh accounted for 77.7% of the new cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 27,126 cases followed by Punjab with 2,578 and Kerala with 2,078 cases.

A little over 80% of the new cases reported were from six States.

In Maharashtra, Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane and Nashik were the districts reporting the maximum number of cases.

Close to 4.4 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far until 7 a.m. on Sunday. These include 7.7 million healthcare workers who have got at least one dose and 4.8 million who have got both. About 8 million frontline workers have got the first dose as have 2.6 million who have got both doses. About 17 million senior citizens have been inoculated with at least one dose as have 3.6 million above 45 with specific comorbidities.

India's total active case load stood at three lakh, an increase of 20,639 cases over the last 24 hours. There were 197 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Six States accounted for 86% of the new deaths with Maharashtra reporting 92, followed by Punjab with 38 and Kerala with 15 deaths.