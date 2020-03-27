COVID-19 | MHA asks States to stop mass exodus of migrant workers amid lockdown

The Union Home Ministry on Friday asked State governments to prevent a mass exodus of migrant agriculture labourers, industrial workers and unorganised sector employees from their workplaces to hometowns amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an advisory to all States and Union Territories, the Home Ministry said they should also make arrangements for uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to hotels, working women hostels ,so that they continue to live in existing facilities.

Also read | Poor in dire straits as lockdown triggers joblessness, limits access to food

“The home ministry has issued an advisory to States/UTs to prevent mass exodus of migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and unorganised sector workers, so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” an official spokesperson said.

The States and UTs have also been advised to make these vulnerable groups aware of measures taken by the government, including provision of free food grains and other essential items through PDS, and streamline the distribution system.

Also read | Devising a people-centric response to COVID-19

“This would help prevent the exodus of such people,” the spokesperson said.

The coronavirus-enforced lockdown has triggered a mass exodus of migrant workers across the country.