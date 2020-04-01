COVID-19 | Masks, thermal scanners among 5.38 lakh items donated to NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has received offers for more than 5.38 lakh items, including over 1,000 digital thermal scanners and 100 full-body thermal scanners, in donation to fight COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the donated items included 8,275 N95 masks with exhalation valves, 43,000 triple-layer surgical masks, about 230 personal protective coverall garments, 8,770 face shields and 2,638 personal protective goggles that can be used by doctors.

About 30,000 examination gloves of large and medium sizes, close to 23,000 Nitrile gloves of various sizes, and more than 60,000 bottles of sanitisers of 100 ml and 500 ml packaging sizes, have also been donated.

In all, 469 donation requests have been initiated.

Close to one lakh individuals and more than 4,100 organisations have registered as volunteers till Wednesday. The volunteers have come forward to contribute in the areas of health services; communication and public awareness on the precautions to be taken; assistance in producing personal protection equipment and offering tech-based solutions.