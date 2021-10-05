COVID-19: Manipur relaxes restrictions as situation improves

The night curfew has been relaxed and will be in force between 8.30 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The COVID-19 restrictions in Manipur have been further relaxed as there is a slight improvement in the situation, according to a State government order.

The night curfew had been relaxed and would now be in force between 8.30 p.m. and 4 a.m., the order on Tuesday said. Assembly of persons at 50% of the capacity would be permitted at weddings and other religious functions. So far, just 20 persons were allowed.

All religious places would be allowed to reopen and the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures should be observed strictly. The new order would be in force till October 21.

Official reports say that six persons died of COVID-19 infection during the last 24 hours. Besides, 100 people were found to be positive out of 1,955 tested during this period.