COVID-19: Maharashtra, T.N., Karnataka, A.P. and Delhi account for 63% of total deaths in country: Health Ministry

India has registered 256 cases fatalities in the past 24 hours, with 10 States/Union Territories accounting for 80.47% of the new deaths.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi account for 63% of total COVID-19 deaths in the country, according to information released by the Health Ministry on Friday.

As per data, Maharashtra accounts for 49,521 deaths, Tamil Nadu 12,122, Karnataka 12,090, Andhra Pradesh 10,536 and Delhi 9,712. The rest of the States reported 55,013 deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties of 58. Kerala and West Bengal followed with 30 and 29 daily deaths. Daily deaths have been less than 300 since the last seven days. This has ensured that the mortality remains low and at present stands at 1.45%, said the Ministry.

It added that 80.19% of the new cases were concentrated in 10 States and UTs, with Kerala reporting the highest daily new cases at 5,215. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,509.

Kerala has also reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,376 newly recovered cases. In all, 3,612 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 1,537 in West Bengal.

“The total recovered cases are nearing 99 lakh (98,83,461). The gap between recovered and active cases is steadily increasing, has crossed 96 lakh and now stands at 96,29,207,” said the Ministry.

The difference in the new recoveries outnumbering new cases had also improved the recovery rate which is 96.08%, said the Ministry.