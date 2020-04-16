In pictures | Pan-India lockdown enters day 23

1/16

A fisherman trying his luck near Thoothukudi new harbour beach as the mechanised boats abstain from fishing. Photo: N. Rajesh

Agriculture activity is going on in full swing in Nilgiris. Farmers are spraying fertilizer and pesticides at Mpalada village near Udhagamandalam. Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

A young boy takes a dive into the clean Yamuna river with the backdrop of Signature Bridge in New Delhi. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

Conservancy workers spraying bleaching powder on a road in Erode. Photo: M. Govarthan

A flock of cattle out on a deserted road in front of district court in Khammam. Photo: G.N. Rao

A child having fun in a makeshift swing at the Maduravoyal Erikarai bus stop on Poonmallee High Road. Photo: M. Vedhan

Migrant workers in Ambattur industrial estate were distributed with provisions by inspectorate of factories in Chennai. Photo: K. Pichumani

Patients being discharged from the COVID-19 ward at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Photo: M. Srinath

A mother offering rice soup to her child on the National Highway. They were on their way to Anakapalle from Chennai on foot due to lockdown. Many labourers were seen carrying luggage on one shoulder and a child on the other shoulder, travelling along the highways. Photo: K.V.S. Giri

Deserted look at a fruit and vegetable market at Vijayanagar in Bengaluru. Photo: Somashekar G.R.N.

Municipal workers getting ready to spray disinfectants at Dumas street in Puducherry. Photo: S.S. Kumar

Bulls fighting while business goes on as usual at Ghazipur mandi, in New Delhi. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

Family members look on, as police patrol at Saradhi Nagar in Khammam. Photo: G.N. Rao

Pune police detain citizens violating lockdown orders at Jedhe chowk, Swargate in Pune. Around 150 citizens were booked walking and travelling on bikes. Photo: Jignesh Mistry

Medical staff wearing protective gear, getting ready at a hospital in Srinagar. Photo: Nissar Ahmad