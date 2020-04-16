Globally, as of April 15, 2020, there have been 19,18,138 confirmed cases, including 1,23,126 deaths, reported to WHO.
In pictures | Pan-India lockdown enters day 23
Photo: N. Rajesh
Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy
Photo: R.V. Moorthy
Photo: M. Govarthan
Photo: G.N. Rao
Photo: M. Vedhan
Photo: K. Pichumani
Photo: M. Srinath
Photo: K.V.S. Giri
Photo: Somashekar G.R.N.
Photo: S.S. Kumar
Photo: Sandeep Saxena
Photo: G.N. Rao
Photo: Jignesh Mistry
Photo: Nissar Ahmad
Photo: Nagara Gopal
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily COVID-19 update said that in India, 12,380 have been tested positive so far and there have been 414 deaths. Here are some images by The Hindu photographers showcasing the situation today.
