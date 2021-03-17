Coronavirus live updates | WHO rules out link between AstraZeneca vaccine and clots

The World Health Organization (WHO) has ruled out any link between AstraZeneca’s vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and reported blood clots.

“We do not want people to panic and we would, for the time being, recommend that countries continue vaccinating with AstraZeneca,” WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Vietnam

Vietnam's homegrown vaccine to be out by Q4

Vietnam's domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, called nanocovax, is expected to be available by the fourth quarter of this year, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country has inoculated more than 16,000 people with AstraZeneca vaccines it received last month, the government said, adding that it was also in talks to buy vaccines from other producers, including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and the Sputnik V maker.

WHO

Post-vaccine blood clots a form of rare cerebral thrombosis: EMA

Scientists at the Germany-based Paul-Ehrlich-Institut report that the blood clots observed in some of those vaccinated are a “special form of very rare cerebral vein thrombosis”. This corresponds to a deficiency in platelets and bleeding following vaccination with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The recommendations from the institute were the reason Germany put on hold ongoing vaccinations until a full review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The blood clots observed post vaccination, however, are less than the background number of such thrombosis events even without vaccination.

Maharashtra

State active case tally rapidly climbs

Maharashtra posted yet another record single-day jump of 17,864 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as its active case tally rapidly climbed to 1,38,813. Just 9,510 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours with the State’s recovery rate dipping to 91.77%. As many as 87 deaths pushed the fatality toll to 52,996.

While the total case tally has reached 23,47,328, the cumulative recoveries stand at 21,54,253.

Tamil Nadu

Collectors told to impose fines on people not wearing masks in public

In the light of increasing numbers of fresh COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan on Tuesday instructed District Collectors to strictly enforce guidelines and impose a fine on those not wearing a facemask while in public places.

During a meeting to review the COVID-19 scenario across the State, Mr. Ranjan instructed Collectors to strictly enforce the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government and to impose a fine on violators under the Public Health Act. Respective local bodies, health, police and revenue department officials are to ensure compliance.

Vaccine for children

Moderna says it has started vaccine trials on children

U.S. manufacturer Moderna on Tuesday said it has started COVID-19 vaccine trials for children aged from 6 months to under 12 years old, with plans to enroll about 6,750 participants.

“We are pleased to begin this Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in healthy children in the U.S. and Canada,” said CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement.

Karnataka

Average of 4.5 contacts per patient traced in the last week

With a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State, the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that for every patient, 20 contacts need to be traced in districts where the positivity rate is above 1%.

However, according to data provided by the Karnataka State COVID-19 war room on an average, not a single contact has been identified in 45.3% of the cases reported in the last week.

Telangana

‘Unrestricted movement making it tough to find source’

As a second COVID-19 cluster was detected in Telangana, dreadful memories from last year started playing on the minds of State Health officials. Emerging clusters, rapid spread of coronavirus and its containment had given sleepless nights to the officials even as they clocked in extra hours to keep the situation under control.

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)