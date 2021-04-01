Coronavirus live updates | More than 6.43 crore vaccines administered till now: Health Ministry

The fatalities reported on March 31, 2021 in India, is also the highest single-day spike in casualties this year.

Meanwhile, a decision on India approving a third COVID-19 vaccine is likely soon, with a subject expert committee (SEC) set to take up Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories application seeking emergency use authorisation for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on April 1.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

National

More than 6.43 crore vaccines administered till now across the country

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered crossed 6.43 crore on Wednesday, said the Health Ministry.

Cumulatively, 6,43,58,765 doses have been given, as per the provisional report.

Of the 13,04,412 doses administered till 7 p.m. on Wednesday, 11,07,413 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,96,999 persons received the second. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Sputnik V approval in India

Expert committee to rule on Sputnik V on April 1

The meeting of the SEC is scheduled for Thursday, sources in the pharma major confirmed. It will be the second time the application will go before the committee that advises the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Last month, the committee had sought more data on Sputnik V vaccine trials from Dr. Reddy’s. The firm should submit immunogenicity and safety data of Phase II and III trial as per approved protocol for further consideration. “Further, the firm is requested to present its data with more clarity,” it had said at the February 24 meeting.

Army’s gesture to Nepal

Indian Army donates 1 lakh doses COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal Army

India’s CoWIN portal, for COVID-19 vaccine registration, has been ramped up to accept on one crore registrations and record vaccination of 50 lakh persons per day, R.S. Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on COVID vaccination told The Hindu. Mr Sharma explained that the system has been geared up to accommodate the registration rush and vaccination load anticipated from April 1 when vaccination will be offered for anyone 45 years and above.

Mr. Sharma added that currently CoWIN does not schedule the second dose vaccination appointment automatically and beneficiaries are to schedule this as per the recommended gap between the two doses of the vaccine.

Tamil Nadu

Mini clinics added to vaccination sites in Tamil Nadu

With COVID-19 vaccines being extended to all above the age of 45 starting on Thursday, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has given the nod to start vaccination in mini clinics established across the State.

T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health (DPH), said mini clinics were being added to the vaccination programme. “There are 1,950 mini clinics in the State. There may be challenges in a few remote places, but approval has been given to all,” he said.

