COVID-19 likely to alter personnel deployment: Navy Chief

11 June 2020 18:55 IST

Exemptions for those above 50 to prevent spread, says Admiral Singh

The Navy is considering a proposal that personnel more than 50 years and co-morbid may be exempted from carrying out roles with increased risk of COVID-19 in the daily activities including sea going duties, Navy Chief, Admiral Karambir Singh, said in a video message to service personnel on Thursday.

Stating that relaxation of lockdown restrictions under ‘Unlock 1.0’ does not mean business as usual, Adm. Singh said, adding that personnel must adapt and adopt practices to prevent spread of infection.

Regional assistance

Listing activities undertaken by the Navy to assist countries in the region, he said the Indian Navy has deployed medical assistance teams to the Comoros and Mauritius for COVID-19 containment and also provided assistance to the Philippines Navy.

“Philippines Navy ships were deployed in the Indian Ocean. They sought assistance in repatriation of citizens from Indian ports and medical support for its crew. And Southern Naval Command has done some essential repairs of their ships and now they are moving back to Philippines,” Adm. Singh said.

Under Mission Sagar, the Navy has deployed INS Kesari for providing medical aid and support to Indian Ocean littoral states.

Concern on borders

Stating that the security situation currently on the northern and western borders was not good, Adm. Singh said there is no let up in operational deployment by the Navy. Working under COVID-19 restrictions, Navy ships have been sailing continuously for 100 days at a stretch.

In May, Navy’s offshore patrol vessel INS Sunayna entered Kochi after more than 80 days on anti-piracy deployment in the Gulf of Aden.

“The ship sustained the last 80 days of the Mission Based Deployment without entering any port. She was fuelled and resupplied by tankers of the Indian Navy and U.S. Navy,” the Navy had stated.