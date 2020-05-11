COVID-19: Khoda area in Ghaziabad sealed

Khoda area in the district was on Sunday declared a coronavirus hotspot after 14 people tested positive for the disease in the last few days, officials said.
People of the locality working in the national capital region have been advised to work from home and not step out, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Indira puram Anshu Jain said.
Only media persons and ration suppliers and vegetable vendors would be allowed to enter the periphery of Khoda, he said.
He said only Veer Vijay singh Pathik gate and Indira Vihar colony road would be opened for the supply of essential commodities in the area.
All the 14 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and their family members and contacts have been quarantined, the DSP added.
