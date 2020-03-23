Sanjay Raut says, Janata Curfew is “converting a serious situation into a festival”

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Sunday’s Janata Curfew as “converting a serious situation into a festival” and said that if the government was serious about the situation arising of the COVID-19, the people also would be serious.

After Sunday’s Janata Curfew, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday, “A lot of people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow instructions seriously. I urge State governments to make people follow rules and laws.”

Referring to this tweet, Mr. Raut tweeted, “Our Prime Minister is concerned that people are not taking the lockdown seriously. Dear Prime Minister, you created festival-like conditions in an atmosphere of fear and concern, so this is bound to happen. People will be serious if the government is serious.”

Praises doctors

Mr. Raut on Sunday had said that a move like Janata Curfew should have come a week ago.

On Monday, the Sena leader also appreciated the doctors engaged in the treatment of the epidemic with a tweet, “Do you know why all the temples, churches, mosques are closed? Because all the Gods are in Hospitals wearing white coats!”