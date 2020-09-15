COVID-19: Insurance scheme for health workers extended for 6 months

NEW DELHI

15 September 2020 19:55 IST

61 claims are processed and paid till date under it, says Union Health Ministry

The ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19’ has now been extended for another 180 days, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The scheme was announced on March 30 for 90 days and was extended for 90 days (up to Sept. 25).

This Central sector scheme provides an insurance cover of ₹50 lakh to healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and therefore at risk of being infected. It also includes accidental loss of life on account of contracting the infection.

It covers private hospital staff/retired/volunteer/local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by States/Central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of Central/States/UTs, AIIMS & INIs/hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities.

The insurance is over and above any other insurance cover being availed of by the beneficiary.

There is no age limit for this scheme and individual enrolment is not required. The entire amount of premium is being borne by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The benefit/claim is in addition to the amount payable under any other policies. The Ministry of Health and Family welfare has collaborated with the New India Assurance (NIA) Company Limited for providing the insurance amount based on the guidelines prepared for the scheme.

“Till date, under the scheme, 61 claims are processed and paid. 156 claims are under examination by the New India Assurance (NIA) Company Limited, and in 67 cases claims forms are yet to be submitted by the States,’’ said the Ministry.