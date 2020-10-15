COVID-19 infection doubling time improves to almost 73 days

It was 25.5 days in mid-August, says Union Health Ministry

The doubling time of COVID-19 infection has improved to almost 73 days (72.8 days) currently from 25.5 days in mid-August, as per data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The country reported 680 case fatalities in the past 24 hours.

“These have been sustained below the 1,000 mark since 12 days. Of these, nearly 80% are concentrated in 10 States/UTs. More than 23% of the new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (158),’’ said the Ministry.

Presently, the active cases comprised 11.12% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 8,12,390. This had been below the 9-lakh mark for a week now. New confirmed cases numbering 67,708 were registered in the last 24 hours in the country. Seventy-seven per cent of the new confirmed cases were from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra had the highest number, with more than 10,000 cases. It was followed by Karnataka, with more than 9,000 cases.

Also 10 States/UTs accounted for 79% of the new recovered cases, with Maharashtra contributing more than 19,000 to the single day recoveries. It was followed by Karnataka, with more than 8,000 recoveries.

Global Handwashing Day

Meanwhile, on Global Handwashing Day (October 15), Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO South-East Asia Region, said: “Ten months into the pandemic, handwashing with soap remains one of our best defences against the virus, along with other public health measures such as maintaining physical distance, avoiding crowded places, practising cough etiquette and wearing a mask wherever recommended.’’

She noted that the simple act of handwashing was also one of the key cornerstones of COVID-19 prevention. “Now, more than ever, as we embrace the new normal and live with COVID-19, hand hygiene needs to become an integral part of our daily routine and our lives, as we live through this pandemic, and beyond, to protect us from diseases,’’ she observed.

A release issued by WHO, South South-East Asia Region, pointed out that promoting hand hygiene at all levels of health care was also critical.

“Hand hygiene, a very simple action, is well accepted to be one of the primary modes of reducing health care-associated infection and of enhancing patient safety. The pandemic is still among us and it is far from over. We must remind ourselves of the basics that we as individuals can do to keep ourselves safe,’’ it stated.