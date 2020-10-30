COVID-19: India’s active caseload falls below six lakh for first time after 85 days

Country has also sustained its high number of recoveries, says Health Ministry release

India’s active COVID-19-caseload has fallen below six lakh for the first time in nearly three months (85 days) with 5.94 lakh active cases on Friday. The active caseload was 5.95 lakh on August 6, said a Health Ministry release issued on Friday.

“Presently the active cases comprise only 7.35% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 5,94,386. This has strengthened its trend of steady decline. India has also sustained its high number of recoveries. The total recovered cases stand at 73,73,375. India continues to be the topmost country with the maximum number of recovered cases globally. The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 6,778,989 on Friday,” said the release.

The Ministry added that 57,386 patients had recovered and had been discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases are 48,648. The national recovery rate has progressed to 91.15%. Of the new recovered cases, 80% are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs .

Kerala has contributed the maximum with more than 8,000 to the single day recoveries followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with more than 7,000 recoveries each, said the Ministry.

High number of cases in Kerala

It added that Kerala is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 7,000 cases followed by Maharashtra and Delhi with more than 5,000 cases each.

“563 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, 81% are concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra has reported the highest single day deaths (156) followed by West Bengal with 61 cases,” said the Ministry.

Giving details of the COVID-19 tests, the Ministry said that several States/UTs had exceeded the advised number of tests. “The national average of tests per day per million population stands at 844. The figure for Delhi and Kerala has exceeded 3,000,” it said.