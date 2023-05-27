ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 | India's active case tally down to 5,259

May 27, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - New Delhi

The death toll has increased to 5,31,859 with three fatalities, which includes one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

India saw a single day rise of 425 new coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases has decreased to 5,259, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 27.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,859 with three fatalities, which includes one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated. The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80%, according to the Health Ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,44,52,223 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

