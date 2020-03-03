COVID-19 | India suspends visas of travellers coming from Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan, along with China

03 March 2020 13:58 IST

Visas, both regular and electronic, granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to any of the five countries on or after February 1, 2020, also stand cancelled.

India has suspended all visas granted to foreign nationals from Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan in the wake of three people, including a tourist, testing positive for COVID-19. Visas given to Chinese nationals had already been suspended.

Those requiring to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for a fresh visa at the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate, it added.

Diplomats, officials of the UN and other international bodies, OCI cardholders and aircrew will be allowed after compulsory medical screening at the point of entry.

Passengers arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at port of entry.

In a fresh travel advisory, the Union government has urged Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to COVID-19 affected countries and refrain from travelling to China, Iran, South Korea and, Italy.