COVID-19 | India reports less than 170 daily deaths in the past 24 hours after 229 days, says Health Ministry

India has reported less than 170 daily COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, after 229 days, said the Health Ministry on Monday stating that the decline in new cases and high rate of recovery have in tandem resulted in continuous fall in the country’s active caseload on a sustained basis.

India reported 161 case fatalities in the past 24 hours with six States /Union Territories account for 69.57% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties of 34 followed by Kerala 23 and West Bengal 19.

Data released by the Ministry added that the country’s total active caseload had fallen to 2.25 lakh (2,22,526) currently and that the present active caseload consists of 2.13% of India’s total positive cases.

Also 16,959 people had recovered and had been discharged in the last 24 hours. This led to a net decline of 809 from the total active caseload. The total recovered cases stood at 10,092,909. The gap between recovered cases and active cases, that was steadily increasing, was nearing 99 lakhs and at present stood at 98,70,383, noted the Ministry.

It added that the recovery rate had improved to 96.43% which was among the highest in the world and 78.56% of the new recovered cases were observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,659 newly recovered cases. In Maharashtra 2,302 people recovered followed by 962 in Chhattisgarh.

Of the new cases, 80.25% are concentrated in nine States and UTs. Kerala has also reported the highest daily new cases at 4,545. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,558.