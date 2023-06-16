HamberMenu
COVID-19: India records 96 fresh cases, active case tally down to 2,017

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%

June 16, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational file image

Representational file image | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

India has recorded 96 fresh coronavirus cases while the number of active cases has decreased to 2,017, the Union Health Ministry said on June 16.

The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 5,31,893, according to the Ministry's data updated at 8 am.

With the fresh cases, the country's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,49,93,282, the Ministry said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, it added.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,44,59,372 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

