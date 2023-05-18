HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

COVID-19 | India records 906 fresh cases; active caseload declines to 10,179

The toll has risen to 5,31,814 with 20 deaths, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

May 18, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India witnessed a single-day rise of 906 new COVID-19 cases as the active cases declined to 10,179, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on May 18.

The toll has risen to 5,31,814 (5.31 lakh) with 20 deaths, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated. The daily positivity rate has been pegged at 0.70% and the weekly rate at 0.90%.

The total tally of COVID cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,84,058). The active cases now comprise 0.02% of the total infections while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79%, according to the website.

The number of people who have recuperated rose to 4.44 crore (4,44,42,065) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / vaccines

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.