COVID-19 | India records 3,720 new cases

May 03, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - New Delhi

The death toll due to the viral disease has increased to 5,31,584 with 20 more fatalities, including five reconciled by Kerala, being recorded, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

PTI

Healthcare workers show swab samples for COVID-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases. (Representational image only.) | Photo Credit: PTI

India has recorded 3,720 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases of the disease in the country stands at 40,177, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on May 3.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,56,716), according to the data.

Active cases now comprise 0.09% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73%, according to the Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,43,84,955 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have so far been administered in the country under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

