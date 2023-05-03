HamberMenu
COVID-19 | India records 3,720 new cases

May 03, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Healthcare workers show swab samples for COVID-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases. (Representational image only.)

Healthcare workers show swab samples for COVID-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases. (Representational image only.) | Photo Credit: PTI

India has recorded 3,720 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases of the disease in the country stands at 40,177, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on May 3.

The death toll due to the viral disease has increased to 5,31,584 with 20 more fatalities, including five reconciled by Kerala, being recorded, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,56,716), according to the data.

Active cases now comprise 0.09% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73%, according to the Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,43,84,955 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have so far been administered in the country under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

