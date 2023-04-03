HamberMenu
COVID-19 | India records 3,641 fresh cases, 11 deaths

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.12% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 2.45%

April 03, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated April 04, 2023 10:50 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
People in large number seen hrong for shopping near Jama Masjid, as cases of COVID-19 infecion surge

People in large number seen hrong for shopping near Jama Masjid, as cases of COVID-19 infecion surge | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

India recorded a single-day jump of 3,641 fresh COVID-19 cases as the active caseload rose to 20,219, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on April 3.

The toll has risen to 5,30,892 with 11 deaths — three from Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan — recorded in a 24-hour span. The toll also includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.12% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 2.45%.

The total tally of Covid cases was at 4.47 crore (4,47,26,246).

The active cases now comprise 0.05% of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76%, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4.41 crore (4,41,75,135) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19.

According to the ministry website, 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

