COVID-19 | India records 3,095 fresh cases

March 31, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - New Delhi

The toll has risen to 5,30,867 with five deaths — one each reported by Goa and Gujarat and three reconciled by Kerala — in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 a.m. said.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,095 fresh COVID-19 cases with the active caseload increasing to 15,208, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on March 31.

The daily positivity was recorded at 2.61% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.91%. The total tally of COVID-19 cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,15,786).

“The active cases now comprise 0.03% of the total infections while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78%,” according to the Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4.41 crore (4,41,69,711) while the case fatality was recorded at 1.19%. According to the Ministry website, 220.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide drive so far.

