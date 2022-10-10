COVID-19 | India records 2,424 new infections, 3 deaths

According to the Health Ministry, 218.99 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

PTI New Delhi
October 10, 2022 10:21 IST

School students being administered with CORBEVAX COVID-19 vaccines, in Bengalur recently. File photo | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

India saw a single day rise of 2,424 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,14,437, while the active cases have declined to 28,079, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, October 10, 2022.

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,814 with 15 fatalities which include 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.75 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Decline in active cases

A decline of 514 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.65 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who recuperated from the infection surged to 4,40,57,544, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, 218.99 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The three new fatalities reported in 24 hours include two from Kerala and one from West Bengal.

