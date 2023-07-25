ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: India records 21 fresh cases

July 25, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The number of active cases of the infection stands at 1,449

PTI

220.67 crore doses of anti-COVID vaccines have so far been administered in the country | Photo Credit: Reuters

India recorded 21 fresh COVID-19 cases while the number of active cases of the infection stands at 1,449, the health Ministry said on July 24.

The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 5,31,915, according to the Ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The tally of Covid cases in the country has gone up to 4,49,95,332, the data said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81%, according to the Ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,44,61,968, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of anti-COVID vaccines have so far been administered in the country under a nationwide vaccination drive.

