HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

COVID-19: India records 21 fresh cases

The number of active cases of the infection stands at 1,449

July 25, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
220.67 crore doses of anti-COVID vaccines have so far been administered in the country

220.67 crore doses of anti-COVID vaccines have so far been administered in the country | Photo Credit: Reuters

India recorded 21 fresh COVID-19 cases while the number of active cases of the infection stands at 1,449, the health Ministry said on July 24.

The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 5,31,915, according to the Ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The tally of Covid cases in the country has gone up to 4,49,95,332, the data said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81%, according to the Ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,44,61,968, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of anti-COVID vaccines have so far been administered in the country under a nationwide vaccination drive.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / vaccines / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.