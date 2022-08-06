India

COVID-19 | India records 19,400 new cases, 49 deaths

RT-PCR test of covid-19 virus in progress in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
PTI New Delhi: August 06, 2022 09:39 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 09:39 IST

With 19,406 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,41,26,994, while active cases declined to 1,34,793, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,649 with 49 new fatalities, the data updated at 8.00 a.m. stated.

The active cases comprise 0.31% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50%, the Ministry said.

A decrease of 571 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.96% and the weekly positivity rate was 4.63%, it said.

The number of recoveries surged to 4,34,65,552, while the case fatality rate 1.19%. According to the ministry, 205.92 crore doses against Covid have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

