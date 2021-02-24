COVID-19: India records 13,742 new cases, 104 fresh fatalities

New Delhi

24 February 2021 11:25 IST

The 104 new fatalities include 51 from Maharashtra, 14 from Kerala and 10 from Punjab

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,10,30,176 with 13,742 new infections, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,26,702, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on February 24.

The death toll increased to 1,56,567 with 104 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,26,702 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.25% and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42%.

There are 1,46,907 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.33% of the total caseload, the data stated. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 21,30,36,275 samples have been tested up to February 23 with 8,05,844 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The 104 new fatalities include 51 from Maharashtra, 14 from Kerala and 10 from Punjab.

A total of 1,56,567 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,857 from Maharashtra followed by 12,472 from Tamil Nadu, 12,303 from Karnataka, 10,903 from Delhi, 10,253 from West Bengal, 8,718 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,168 from Andhra Pradesh.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the Ministry said on its website, adding that State-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.