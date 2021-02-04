COVID-19: India records 12,899 new cases, 107 fatalities

New Delhi

With 12,899 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s COVID-19 tally of cases rose to 1,07,90,183, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,80,455, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on February 4.

The death toll increased to 1,54,703 with 107 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,80,455 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.13%, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43%.

The total COVID-19 active caes remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,55,025 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.44% of the total cases, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,92,16,019 samples have been tested up to February 3 with 7,42,841 samples being tested on February 3.

The 107 new fatalities include 30 from Maharashtra, 20 from Kerala, 7 each from Chhattisgarh and West Bengal and 6 each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,54,703 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,169 from Maharashtra followed by 12,371 from Tamil Nadu, 12,225 from Karnataka, 10,864 from Delhi, 10,195 from West Bengal, 8,674 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,157 from Andhra Pradesh.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the Ministry said on its website, adding that State-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.