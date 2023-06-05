COVID-19 | India logs 174 new cases

June 05, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - New Delhi

India logged 174 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, pushing the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 3,193, the Union Health Ministry said on June 5.

The death toll rose to 5,31,882 with two more fatalities, which includes one reconciled by Kerala, data updated at 8 a.m. by the Ministry stated. The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81%, according to the Health Ministry's website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,56,681. The case fatality rate was 1.18%. So far, India had recorded a total of 4.49 crore (4,49,91,756) COIVD cases.

According to the website, as many as 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT