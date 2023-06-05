HamberMenu
COVID-19 | India logs 174 new cases

The death toll rose to 5,31,882 with two more fatalities, which includes one reconciled by Kerala, data updated at 8 a.m. by the Health Ministry stated.

June 05, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: PTI

India logged 174 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, pushing the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 3,193, the Union Health Ministry said on June 5.

The death toll rose to 5,31,882 with two more fatalities, which includes one reconciled by Kerala, data updated at 8 a.m. by the Ministry stated. The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81%, according to the Health Ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,56,681. The case fatality rate was 1.18%. So far, India had recorded a total of 4.49 crore (4,49,91,756) COIVD cases.

According to the website, as many as 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

