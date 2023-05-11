HamberMenu
COVID-19 | India logs 1,690 infections in a day; active cases below 20,000

The death toll climbed to 5,31,736 with 12 fatalities which include those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m.

May 11, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A healthcare worker administers a dose of iNCOVACC, an intranasal vaccine as a booster dose for a senior citizen against COVID-19.

A healthcare worker administers a dose of iNCOVACC, an intranasal vaccine as a booster dose for a senior citizen against COVID-19. | Photo Credit: ANI

India recorded 1,690 fresh COVID infections in a day, while the number of active cases has come down to 19,613 from 21,406 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data on May 11. The country's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599).

The death toll climbed to 5,31,736 with 12 fatalities which include those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated. India currently has 19,613 active cases which comprise 0.04% of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77%, the Ministry said, adding the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,25,250, while the case fatality rate was at 1.18%.

According to the Health Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

