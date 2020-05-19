COVID-19: India crosses one lakh cases, Ministry issues guidelines for office, workplace

India crossed one lakh COVID-19 cases on May 19, with 4,970 new cases and 134 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 1,01,139 cases and 3,163 fatalities.

With the easing of the lockdown, the Health Ministry issued guidelines for the prevention of the pandemic’s spread in office and other workplaces with shared spaces such as corridors, elevators and stairs, parking places, cafeteria, meeting rooms and conference halls, where infection can spread fast among officials, staffs and visitors.

The Ministry has recommended physical distancing of at least one metre to be followed at all times. Face covers/masks are mandatory, frequent hand washing (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty and use of alcohol based hand sanitisers (for at least 20 seconds) are prescribed.

Respiratory etiquette should be strictly followed. “This involves the strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly and self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest,” said the Ministry.