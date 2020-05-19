National

COVID-19: India crosses one lakh cases, Ministry issues guidelines for office, workplace

A woman rides a bicycle to her workplace in New Delhi as the government relaxed some restrictions.

A woman rides a bicycle to her workplace in New Delhi as the government relaxed some restrictions.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

In the past 24 hours, 4,970 new cases and 134 deaths were reported in the country.

India crossed one lakh COVID-19 cases on May 19, with 4,970 new cases and 134 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 1,01,139 cases and 3,163 fatalities.

With the easing of the lockdown, the Health Ministry issued guidelines for the prevention of the pandemic’s spread in office and other workplaces with shared spaces such as corridors, elevators and stairs, parking places, cafeteria, meeting rooms and conference halls, where infection can spread fast among officials, staffs and visitors.

The Ministry has recommended physical distancing of at least one metre to be followed at all times. Face covers/masks are mandatory, frequent hand washing (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty and use of alcohol based hand sanitisers (for at least 20 seconds) are prescribed.

Respiratory etiquette should be strictly followed. “This involves the strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly and self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest,” said the Ministry.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 10:16:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/covid-19-india-crosses-one-lakh-cases-ministry-issues-guidelines-for-office-workplace/article31620522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY